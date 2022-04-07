Liebherr develops electric mobile crane option

The Liebherr LTC 1050-3.1

The crane still has a diesel-powered internal combustion engine for travelling but the electric power unit can be called on to power lifting operations.

Either the engine or the electric motor can be selected in crane mode depending on the conditions for the job.

The conventional LTC 1050-3.1 (to give the model its full name) is converted to electric power by the addition of a 72 kW electric motor and a distributor gear. The distributor gear is located directly between the crane pump and the powershift transmission. This enables the operator to switch between diesel-hydraulic power and electro-hydraulic power.

A 125-amp power supply is required to achieve full performance, but the crane also operates very well with a 63-amp supply, Liebherr says.

Alternatively, the crane can operate using an external conventional battery pack if the site does not have the appropriate power supply.

The RemoteDrive option for remote-controlled driving and height-adjustable elevating cab are also available for the new crane.

The prototype with the electric power unit is currently undergoing testing and Liebherr is planning to deliver the first models in 2023.

