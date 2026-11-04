Liebherr expands electric offering

Construction and mining equipment giant Liebherr has expanded its electric excavator portfolio to encompass the 250-tonne class.

The R 9300 G8-E is built on the same chassis and design platform as the standard diesel model, the R 9300 GD, but the new machine delivers identical hydraulic performance and bucket capacities without relying on internal combustion.

Following field validation, it is now available globally in both backhoe and face shovel configurations, powered by an 850 kW IEC-standard electric drivetrain operating at 6 kV or 6.6 kV.

This model expands a lineup that already includes established heavy electric excavators such as the R 9400 E, R 9800 E, and R 996 B E. By filling the mid-range loading slot, it completes a spectrum of electric loading equipment suited to various bench heights and production targets. When paired with Liebherr’s trolley-assist haul trucks, including the T 264, T 274, and T 284, the combination enables zero-emission extraction and transport across the entire pit workflow.

Replacing the diesel engine eliminates all direct site emissions, allowing mining operations to cut greenhouse gas output when connected to clean power grids. The simplified mechanical layout reduces the total number of moving parts, lowering routine maintenance demands and operating costs. The electric drive also decreases cab noise and vibration levels, improving working conditions for operators during long shifts.

Power distribution is managed by the standard Liebherr Power Efficiency hydraulic control system, which adjusts hydraulic output to match real-time workload and minimise energy waste. Based on Liebherr’s Generation 8 electronic architecture, the R 9300 G8-E supports the IoMine digital platform. This includes the semi-autonomous Bucket Filling Assistant, the Skyview surround-vision camera system, and Data View operational analytics. For enhanced site logistics, an optional autonomous cable reel system manages the high-voltage trailing cable, protecting power supply lines while maintaining track mobility across active working faces.