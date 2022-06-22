Liebherr expands unplugged range [ – with video]

The Liebherr LB 30 Unplugged drilling rig

The LB 16 Unplugged was the first battery-powered drilling rig in the world when it was introduced by Liebherr-Werk Nenzing in 2019.

Nenzing is where Liebherr makes drilling and piling machinery and duty-cycle crawler cranes.

New from this Liebherr factory in the Alps are unplugged versions of LRH 100.1 and LRH 200 piling rigs, the LB 25 and LB 30 drilling rigs, and the LR 1130.1 und LR 1160.1 crawler cranes.

What is different about these machines is that they can operate with or without being plugged in. While they are plugged in, the battery is charging. Whether attached to the electric supply or not, the performance and range of application remains unchanged.

All six models are available in both conventional and battery-operated versions and have identical performance specifications.

With the cranes, the capacity of the battery is designed for an average lifting operation of eight hours. Alternatively, the main boom with luffing jib can be completely erected. The battery can be recharged within only 2.5 to 4.5 hours. As an option, the performance can be increased by 20 to 60 per cent using additional batteries.

