Liebherr has introduced the A 918 E Litronic, a battery-electric wheeled excavator that brings zero-tailpipe-emission operation to its Generation 8 earthmoving range.

Weighing between 17,900 kg and 19,700 kg depending on specification, the new machine sits in the 18-to-20-tonne weight class. Power comes from a 120 kW electric motor, with buyers able to choose between two battery configurations to suit shift lengths and site charging infrastructure: a standard 194 kWh pack or an extended 290 kWh option.

Liebherr claims the electric powertrain delivers the hydraulic performance of its eighth-generation diesel wheeled platform while offering virtually silent running. The manufacturer suggests this makes the machine suited to inner-city zones, residential areas and tight urban corridors where traditional diesel plant faces noise or emissions restrictions.

In terms of digging capacity, the A 918 E Litronic is designed to handle backhoe buckets ranging from 0.17 to 1.05 cubic metres, alongside grabs from 0.14 to 0.60 cubic metres.

Inside the cab, the excavator features Liebherr's INTUSI operating system with customisable dual-display controls. It also incorporates MiC 4.0 BUS technology, which automatically recognises compatible attachments upon coupling and configures the required hydraulic parameters without manual operator input.

With the addition of the A 918 E Litronic alongside its diesel-powered Generation 8 counterparts, Liebherr aims to give fleet operators a direct electric alternative in one of Europe's busiest wheeled excavator weight classes.