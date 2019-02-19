Liebherr mobile crane hoists smaller partner out of bridge site

The Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1 lifted the LTM 1250-5.1 from the bridge deck

The work took place at the Heidingsfeld viaduct on the A3 motorway to the south of Würzburg.

Würzburg crane contractor Gebr Markewitsch had positioned the smaller Liebherr LTM 1250-5.1 on the old motorway bridge to move construction machinery, material and containers off the bridge - most of which had already been dismantled - into the valley.

As a result of the demolition work, there was no longer a route for the mobile crane to be driven off the site. Crane and transport contractor Weiland was responsible for all the hoisting equipment for dismantling the structure and sent its new LTM 1450-8.1 mobile crane, to hoist the smaller mobile crane off the abutment.

Using a combination of three adjustable yokes, the five-axle crane, which tips the scale at around 60t, was attached to the outriggers and lowered from the semi-demolished bridge into the valley, a height of around 20 metres. The Weiland crane in its orange and white livery had 134t of ballast to counteract the load of 64.5t at a radius of 18m.

Weiland also engaged the services of a Liebherr LR 1600/2 crawler crane for the extensive demolition work on the 660m motorway bridge.