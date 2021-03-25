Liebherr renews UK rental fleet

Liebherr TA 230 articulated dump truck with R930 excavator

Liebherr Rental has a policy of keeping all machines in its fleet no older than three years, so 30 machines are being replaced by newer models this year and an additional 15 machines are being added.

Joining the fleet are new materials handlers, loaders, excavators and dozers, including the new 43-tonne PR 756 and 54-tonne PR 766 dozers and the R966, R945 and R934 excavators, ranging from 70 tonnes to 35 tonnes.

Two new machine types have also been introduced into the fleet: T 60-9 telehandlers and TA 230 articulated dump trucks.

Liebherr Rental general manager Joe Palmer said: “Despite the obvious challenges presented by the pandemic the capital and operational benefits of machine rental have resulted in a relatively buoyant market and sustained levels of demand. The expansion of our rental fleet means that an even wider range of customer can take advantage of these benefits and ensures we can offer the perfect fit for customers irrespective of their application. By providing only the most modern machines, we ensure optimal performance and operational efficiency.”

