Liebherr sales top €10bn

Liebherr sales totalled €10,551m in 2018 across the group, including hotels, fridges and aerospace components, as well as construction machinery. This represents an increase of €739m, or 7.5 %, on 2017.

Revenue from construction machinery and mining equipment rose by 10.8 % to €6,833m, with strongest contributions from the earthmoving, mobile cranes and mining divisions.

In the other product areas, which include maritime cranes, aerospace & transportation systems, gear technology & automation systems, domestic appliances, components and hotels, turnover rose by 2.0% to € 3,718m.

Liebherr said that it expects to see further sales growth in 2019.

The 2018 performance was boosted by renewed growth in Germany, which is Liebherr’s largest market, and to what it described as a positive economic situation in France and the UK.

Liebherr Group made a net profit after tax of €321m in 2018, slightly above the 2017 result, while the operating profit was up 6% at €632m.

At the end of the year, Liebherr had 46,169 employees worldwide, an increase of 2,300 from the start.

Liebherr invested €586m in research and development last year, in projects including robotics, fuel-cell-powered vehicles and additive manufacturing (so-called 3D printing).