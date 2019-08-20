Light investment for Murphy

Some of Murphy's new lighting towers

Murphy’s shipment comprises 30 Trime X-Eco LED and 10 of the X-Hybrid lighting sets as they plan to renew and upgrade the Murphy Plant lighting hire fleet.

The X-Hybrid units are for Murphy’s transport business, predominantly to be used on rail projects supported by the northwest depot in Golborne.

The Murphy transport business will be reviewing the performance of the X- Hybrid with a view to buying more. But the current strategy is to hold a mixed fleet of X-Eco LED and X- Hybrid to give flexibility for specific project requirements.

Murphy Plant managing director Mike Carpenter said: “As ever, service from Trime has been excellent and the support they provide to us is second-to-none. An example of their support was demonstrated recently. We were reviewing the plant requirements on one of the largest Murphy projects (Triton Knoll, a £100m cross country cabling project), where we had 10 lighting sets on hire from a supply chain partner. We made a simple decision to buy new sets and conduct a swap out with Murphy-owned fleet. One quick call to Trime and the new sets were on site within a few days fresh from Milan. All of them were built to standard Murphy specification and branded in the iconic Murphy green colour. This was a great turnaround from our perspective and we were delighted that Trime was able to make this happen.”

