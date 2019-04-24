Lighting tower investment for Energy Generator Hire

Trime X-ECO LED lighting set

Energy Generator Hire now has nearly 100 Trime X-ECO LED lighting sets in its rental fleet.

According to Trime’s calculations, the X-ECO LED uses approximately £336 less in fuel each month than many traditionally illuminated lighting sets still on the market.

Martin Page, business development manager for Energy Generators, said: “In early 2018 we opted for the first time to invest in LED lighting and chose the Trime X-ECO unit after a successful demonstration. Throughout the past 12 months these lights have been a huge success with our clients. A number of them are now asking for the X-ECO by name, citing their fuel saving attributes with safe bright lighting.”