Canadian manufacturing firm Linamar is set to acquire the aerials division of US rival Terex, bringing the well-known Genie brand under its ownership for $1.4 billion (£1.1bn) in cash.

The acquired business unit designs and manufactures lifts, telehandlers, and elevated work platforms. According to the companies, the transaction encompasses all assets, intellectual property, and manufacturing facilities under the division, with completion anticipated during the first half of the year.

Linamar announced that the division will be integrated into its industrial segment alongside its existing access equipment brand, Skyjack. While the firm stated that both brands will continue to operate independently, it projects that the acquisition will eventually generate annual cost savings of approximately $135 million.

The Canadian manufacturer also expects the addition of Genie to contribute roughly $2.3 billion in revenue to its industrial segment, based on a trailing 12-month figure. Linamar is financing the takeover through a new credit facility arranged with the National Bank of Canada.

For Terex, the divestment forms part of a wider corporate restructuring programme. The manufacturer previously exited its tower and rough terrain cranes business in 2025, following its acquisition of an environmental solutions unit in 2024. Once the aerials sale is finalised, Terex will operate across three core segments: environmental solutions, materials processing, and specialty vehicles.

Terex stated that it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down net debt, return capital to shareholders, and fund future growth investments.