Lincs Lift expands with JLG

Lincs Lifts plans to extend the back yard of its premises in Scunthorpe to accommodate several new JLG ultra boom lifts, as well as future investments in its core fleet of 450AJ, 600AJ and 800AJ articulating boom lifts later this year.

The demand for the new ultra boom lifts is being driven by the trend to build taller buildings and factories, according to managing director Wayne Grainger.

“We’re hoping to place an order worth £1.5m in the first quarter of 2020,” he said.

Wayne Grainger set up Lincs Lifts only in 2016 with a fleet of 10 electric scissors. Today, he has a fleet of 300 powered access platforms and 21 employees.

Since ordering its first JLG model in May 2018 – a 1932R electric scissor lift – Lincs Lifts now has 26 JLG machines, including five 1932Rs, ten 450AJs, seven 600AJs and three 800AJs.

“We will continue to choose JLG because of the level of service we receive, the quality and robustness of the machines, and the strong residual values, which means a good return on investment,” Wayne Grainger said.

