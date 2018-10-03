Lincs tenders £762m highways work

The council has posted a contract notice for suppliers to replace the current Lincolnshire Highways Alliance, which reaches term at the end of March 2020.

The contract notice has three lots, calling for three separate companies: a contractor for highway works, one for traffic signals, and a consulting engineer for professional services.

The incumbent suppliers are Kier, Imtech (now Dynniq) and Mouchel (now WSP).

Each contract will run for an initial six years with a possible extension of a further six years.

The highway works contract has an estimated value of £638m; the traffic signals lot is valued at £26m; and professional services at £98m. Candidates may bid for one lot only.

The procurement is being conducted via the council's electronic tendering portal ProContract.