Tue July 02 2019

Linden Homes finalises deal for 900 Yorkshire homes

10 hours Linden Homes is set to start work building 900 homes in East Yorkshire after finalising the purchase of a 90-acre site.

The site, which has a development value of about £180m, is in Beverley. The project includes a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes as well as a £5m park and ride scheme for the town.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire land director Matthew Barker said: “This has been a complicated scheme that has required extensive negotiations with the local authority, land owners and agents over a number of years in order to bring the scheme forward. East Riding Council granted planning consent for up to 900 units on the site this January.

“This site will deliver a backbone to our business with up to 10 years of development; and is the largest acquisition in the East Yorkshire business’s history.”

The proposed development site was identified as a key growth area within the adopted East Riding Local plan in July to provide a range of land uses including housing, employment, open space, a park and ride facility and associated infrastructure. 

It is expected that work will start on site this month, with the first homes due for completion in early 2020.

