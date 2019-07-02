Linden Homes finalises deal for 900 Yorkshire homes

The site, which has a development value of about £180m, is in Beverley. The project includes a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes as well as a £5m park and ride scheme for the town.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire land director Matthew Barker said: “This has been a complicated scheme that has required extensive negotiations with the local authority, land owners and agents over a number of years in order to bring the scheme forward. East Riding Council granted planning consent for up to 900 units on the site this January.

“This site will deliver a backbone to our business with up to 10 years of development; and is the largest acquisition in the East Yorkshire business’s history.”

The proposed development site was identified as a key growth area within the adopted East Riding Local plan in July to provide a range of land uses including housing, employment, open space, a park and ride facility and associated infrastructure.

It is expected that work will start on site this month, with the first homes due for completion in early 2020.

