Lindum York MD moves to Robertson

Jonathan Sizer

Jonathan Sizer has joined Robertson Construction from Lindum Construction, where he worked for 22 years, rising from management trainee to executive board as managing director of its Yorkshire business, Lindum York.

Yorkshire and East Midlands is one of eight regional construction businesses within Robertson Construction .

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson said: “Jonathan is a welcome addition to the business and joins the region at an exciting time, with a strong pipeline, new projects underway and an expanding portfolio of key customers.

“Jonathan’s extensive knowledge of the market and customer focus complements our existing management team as we continue to grow our chosen markets and our regional presence by investing in our people, digitisation and a drive towards net zero.”

