Lines returns to Hill Engineering

John Lines

During a long career in construction equipment sales, John Lines has worked for Hill before briefly, as sales and marketing director in 2011. Before that he was sales and marketing director of Volvo Construction Equipment and then chief executive of another attachments maker, Miller UK.

Newry-based Hill Engineering has turned to Mr Lines to grow international sales of its Tefra hydraulic quick coupler and other products, both to OEMs and end users.

"I am delighted to be back working with the team at Hill,” he said. “The company has developed hugely since I worked here last and has rightly won awards for both its products and its operations.

"Our portfolio is now in great demand in many key global markets and I'll be working hard to support the efforts of the entire Hill team to satisfy the needs of our worldwide customers and partners."

Since the launch of the Tefra coupler some 10 years ago, Hill Engineering has also developed the Tefra Tilt quick coupler which combines the original Tefra coupler with an HKS extra tilt power actuator to give tilt options up to 180°.

Complementing these are the Titan bucket range, which has a double radius design to reduce drag and improve digging power, and Titan Thumb, which allows for up to 160° of rotation compared to the market average of 120°.

