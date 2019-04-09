Liverpool acquisition for RLB

The tie-up boosts RLB's presence in Liverpool

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) staff in Liverpool will move into Todd & Ledson offices in Princes Dock from 1st May 2019. They will trade as RLB |Todd & Ledson for a one-year transition period, until May 2020.

Todd & Ledson, with 25 staff led by partners Phil Waring, Stuart Wands and Chris Balshaw, has a particularly strong track record in healthcare and education, RLB said.

Russell Bolton, RLB managing partner for the region, said: “This is a company that shares the same business values, culture and professional standards as us at RLB. The RLB | Todd & Ledson venture in Liverpool creates a destination consultancy for those looking for innovative solutions within the built environment by offering them the full portfolio of professional services as well as a wealth of expertise and experience.”

Todd & Ledson partner Stuart Wands added: “The integration of our two organisations made perfect sense as it expands the services we offer locally but also broadens the opportunities for us to offer our services to clients on a regional and national basis.”