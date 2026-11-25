Liverpool Waters Masterplan, courtesy of Peel Waters

The updated masterplan will support the delivery of up to 5,836 homes, including 20% affordable housing, alongside high-quality public spaces, healthcare provision, community facilities, employment opportunities and new sustainable infrastructure across five distinctive neighbourhoods stretching from Princes Dock to the city's Northern Docks.

Central to the updated masterplan is a stronger emphasis on placemaking, public realm and green infrastructure, including the creation of a new 5-acre waterfront park at Central Docks. Already under construction as part of Liverpool Waters £81m infrastructure programme, the park will feature more than 3,000 trees and extensive biodiversity enhancements and is expected to open in Spring 2028.