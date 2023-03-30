Liverpool start-up appoints construction director

Dan Lewis

Dan Lewis has joined The Momentum Group as construction director from Manchester’s Medlock, where he held the same role.

The Momentum Group is a new business just set up during the Covid pandemic by Chris Renshaw and Chris Bliss, who worked on Grosvenor’s Liverpool One project together. Their new business is offering project, property and facilities management services alongside construction, fit out and refurbishment work.

Dan Lewis was with Medlock for nine years, during which time he was also project director for Medlock’s offshoot, Truman Design & Build in Bolton. He started his career at Galliford Try in Warrington while studying construction project management at the University of Central Lancashire.

Chris Renshaw, co-founder and director of The Momentum Group, said: “Adding Dan to our burgeoning Build team is a real coup for us. He is young, ambitious and talented and already boasts a wealth of experience in delivering high profile construction projects. We are growing rapidly and we need experienced leaders like Dan Lewis to help take us to the next level.”

Dan Lewis said: “In a short time, Momentum have quickly been making their mark and to be joining at a time when they are increasingly identifying and winning a diverse mix of national opportunities is very exciting.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk