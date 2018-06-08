Loading shovel safety alert

The call for enhanced safety comes after a near-miss incident reported at a readymix plant.

The incident report relates that a front end loading shovel entered a small water pit when the operator drove over a storm drain cover. The pit was along one edge of the yard and was adjoining a storm drain that connected to a nearby stream. The weight of the wheeled loader caused the drain cover to collapse, which in turn caused the loader to lean at a dangerous angle, presenting the potential of it tipping over.

Subsequent investigation established that there was a lack of adequate edge protection around the water pit and that the operator failed to see the drain cover under surface water because of the machine’s limited all-round visibility. The operator also had no competency card for loading shovels.

The incident alert was posted on the Mineral Products Association's health & safety hub, safequarry.com.