Local authorities secure funding for housing enabling works

The deals are the latest to be awarded through the government’s £350m local authority accelerated construction (LAAC) programme, which aims to help unlock public land and speed local authority house-building schemes.

The funding will be used by the local authorities to build enabling infrastructure to get 13 sites ready for the development of new homes.

Homes England is encouraging recipients of the funding to use both local SMEs and modern methods of construction (MMC), be it factory-built components to modular prefabs.

Sites set to benefit include land at Locking Parklands in Weston-Super-Mare, for which North Somerset Council will receive £9.8m of LAAC funding to bring forward 425 new homes.

Another site, in Winsford, Cheshire West & Chester Council is getting £4.5m to accelerate the construction of 310 homes, including a 60-home extra care scheme.

The other beneficiaries are: Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole Council, Bristol City Council, Hastings Borough Council, and Hull City Council.

Stephen Kinsella, chief land and development officer at Homes England, said: “This funding will enable local authorities to prepare their sites for development and to bring forward the construction of homes. New homes will then be built out at pace using modern methods of construction.”

