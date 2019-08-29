Local contractor picked for Blackpool crescent rebuild

Design by Cassidy & Ashton

Six blocks totalling 81 flats at Troutbeck Crescent are scheduled for demolition. RP Tyson Construction will build 75 new homes in their place. The plans were approved by Blackpool Council in June.

The council said that the old flats had become ‘difficult to let’ due to their shabbiness and so it had decided to knock them own and start again rather than refurbish.

All of the new homes, designed by architect Cassidy & Ashton, will be council-owned and managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing.

Lawrence McBurney, director at Cassidy & Ashton, said: “The vision for this development is to provide modern affordable housing for the residents, as well as an impressive gateway into Blackpool. Our contemporary design incorporates larger than average social housing, with additional features including utility rooms and raised private balconies.

“We had a great working relationship with the council who were very open to new ideas and our innovative designs. We’re excited to see the final transformation.”

The new development is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk