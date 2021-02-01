Local wins contract for Shetland electricity link

Shetland-based civil and marine engineering firm Tulloch Developments has been appointed to deliver the civil engineering works for the Shetland HVDC link onshore cable installation. The appointment was made by SSEN Transmission and its principal contractor for the manufacture and installation of the Shetland link HVDC subsea cable, NKT.

The contract will see Tulloch Developments deliver all the cable installation civil engineering works from where the cable makes land fall in Shetland to the new switching station at Kergord. The works will include the creation of haul roads, new access points, local road improvements and the cable transportation. The contract will support the creation of new jobs and is expected to make a significant contribution to Shetland’s economy.

SSEN Transmission project director John Scott said: “We want to see as many local companies as possible involved in every aspect of the Shetland HVDC link project, from engineering expertise and technical support to the provision of accommodation and staff welfare. So, we’re delighted this multi-million-pound contract has been awarded to local firm Tulloch Developments, supporting the creation of local jobs. We look forward to working with more local businesses as we work to deliver this nationally significant infrastructure project safely, on time and on budget.”

Claes Westerlind , EVP and head of solutions at NKT, said: “We are committed to working with the local supply chain to ensure that our projects deliver real benefits locally. Since being announced as the cable manufacture for the Shetland link project back in August last year we have been working closely with the local businesses on the various supply chain opportunities available. We are delighted to award the contract for the civil engineering works to Tulloch Developments, they bring with them a wealth of experience and local knowledge.

Tullochs Developments director George Smith said: “Over the past 40 years we have had the opportunity to work on some of the most significant projects in Shetland, we are delighted to have been awarded the contract and look forward to playing a key role in the delivery of such as significant project for Shetland.”

SSEN Transmission and its principal contractors are working in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, through the Open4Business web portal, to make sure potential suppliers can find out about opportunities as easily as possible.

