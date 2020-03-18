Locals to get involved in archaeology on Edinburgh tram project

Leith is at one end of the extension

The council said that there will be a variety of opportunities for the local community to get both hands-on and educational exposure to the city’s historic past.

Trams to Newhaven will add 4.7km of track in both directions, connecting Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place with eight new stops. Construction started late last year, when Morrison Utility Services began the first phase of enabling works.

“Working with our archaeology team and in collaboration with the City of Edinburgh Council’s archaeologist, we will be engaging with the local community, schools, colleges and universities with opportunities to provide a fascinating insight into the history and archaeology of Leith and Edinburgh,” said the Council's announcement.

One of these opportunities will be to take part in the finds processing for the project. This will involve the volunteers getting hands-on experience with archaeological finds and learning what it takes to clean up and record these pieces of history.

Priority will be given to residents within the local area.

