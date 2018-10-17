Locations shortlisted for Nine Elms bridge

Public exhibitions are set to be held in early November in Wandsworth, Lambeth and Westminster as part of the consultation to find the best location for the proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge serving the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea ‘opportunity area’.

The three options have been selected from the original nine possible locations. The exhibition will enable local residents to give the project team their opinions ahead of a final, preferred location being recommended to Wandsworth Council in 2019.

“The Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge has been identified by the draft London Plan as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our growing city,” said Rory O’Broin, Wandsworth Council cabinet member for economic development, skills and employment. “Londoners will benefit from direct cycling and walking to Nine Elms over a beautifully designed bridge that enables them to easily access the 25,000 new jobs, leisure attractions and green spaces that we are creating.

“We are excited to show people the three possible locations that have been shortlisted and look forward to receiving the comments of people from across the capital as we progress to a recommended location for this fantastic bridge.”