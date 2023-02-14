London appointment for US consultancy

Stuart Bosley

Chartered arbitrator Stuart Bosley has joined DeSimone Consulting Engineering after 15 years running his own consultancy business, Bosley International.

“With his track record for expert dispute resolutions, he is well placed to support the complex demands of our clients,” said Stephen DeSimone, chairman and chief executive of DeSimone Consulting Engineering.

Stuart Bosley said: “I am very excited to have joined DeSimone at such a pivotal moment of its growth.”

