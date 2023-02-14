  1. Instagram
Wed February 22 2023

London appointment for US consultancy

14 Feb US structural engineering practice DeSimone Consulting Engineering has appointed Stuart Bosley as managing director of quantum and project advisory of its Construction Consulting Services group in London.

Stuart Bosley
Stuart Bosley

Chartered arbitrator Stuart Bosley has joined DeSimone Consulting Engineering after 15 years running his own consultancy business, Bosley International.

“With his track record for expert dispute resolutions, he is well placed to support the complex demands of our clients,” said Stephen DeSimone, chairman and chief executive of DeSimone Consulting Engineering.

Stuart Bosley said: “I am very excited to have joined DeSimone at such a pivotal moment of its growth.”

