London builder ignores prohibition notices

Westminster magistrates this week slapped fines on both D&S Building Solutions Ltd and its director Daniel Schipor.

The court heard how D&S Solutions was issued with two Health & Safety Executive prohibition notices on site because of dangerous excavation work. There was the risk of fall and injury from the unprotected edges and risk of injury from potential collapse of the unsupported excavation.

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Daniel Schipor and D&S Building Solutions had not taken any steps to comply with the prohibition notices that were meant to prevent any work near the open edge of the excavation. Nor had they taken any measures to prevent material dislodging and the excavation collapsing.

D&S Building Solutions Ltd of George V Avenue, Pinner, Middlesex pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching Section 22 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000

Daniel Schipor pleaded guilty to breaching two counts of Section 37 by virtue of Section 22 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. He was personally fined a further £2,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.