London Colney becomes MKM’s 122nd branch

London Colney, near St Albans, becomes MKM’s 122nd branch.

The new store, which is on the Riverside Industrial Estate on the London Colney bypass, is managed by branch directors Kelly Collins and Laurence King.

MKM London Colney offers a range of products and services, including plumbing & heating, tool hire and a kitchen & bathroom showroom. A 30,000 sq ft warehouse allows timber to be dry stored.

MKM Building Supplies has been owned by Bain Capital since 2017. At time of acquisition it had 47 branches.

