London contract for Lithuanian cladder

Cladding panels in production in Vilnius

Over the next six months, Staticus will fabricate and install more than 13,000 square metres of unitised façade panels across the building. Panels are now under construction in the factory in Vilnius and the first delivery is scheduled in November.

Once completed, Royal Mint Gardens will have 263 apartments across three blocks of 14, 13 and 12 storeys.

JRL Midgard is managing the construction and sister company J Reddington is delivering the concrete frame. The client is Malaysian developer IJM Land Berhad.

Staticus UK managing director Paulius Gurksnys said: “We are both excited and deeply proud to be part of the development of this historic area in London, which is close to The Royal Mint, the origin of British coin production. We love to innovate and will realise this project with a number of unique solutions including frameless façade elements hanging on tension rods with horizontal glass fins and a spider glass fixing system. It is going to look very special indeed.”

He added: “This latest project at Royal Mint Gardens is a real coup for Staticus and strengthens our position in the UK façade market.”