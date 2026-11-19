Commercial vehicle dealer Rygor has delivered a bespoke Mercedes-Benz Arocs Tridem concrete mixer to long-standing client London Haulage Group to mark the haulage firm's 45th anniversary.

The newly commissioned vehicle joins the operator's fleet featuring a commemorative red, white and blue livery inspired by the London skyline. According to Rygor, the paintwork took nearly 12 months to design and develop. The truck was supplied through Rygor's stock programme with Schwing Stetter UK Ltd and will be maintained by the dealer's Heathrow Truck team.

Rygor claims the Mercedes-Benz Arocs has been engineered specifically for demanding construction and mixer applications, stating that the model combines durability, efficiency and driver comfort to maximise productivity and vehicle uptime.

London Haulage Group has purchased more than 40 Mercedes-Benz trucks from Rygor over the course of their business relationship. The firm also reports significant recent expansion, claiming to have doubled in size over the past four months, with additional Arocs vehicles already on order from Rygor for delivery in early 2027.

Vince Kingman, managing director of London Haulage, noted that while the London construction sector had been quieter over the previous couple of years, his firm has observed a recent upturn in demand for its mixer and tipper hire services across both short and long-term contracts.

"I've been working on the livery for almost a year," Kingman said. "We went through a number of different concepts and sought feedback from lots of people before arriving at the final design, and we're absolutely delighted with it. The London skyline and colour scheme celebrate where we operate, while the overall look reflects our business."

Marcus Cahalin, truck sales executive at Rygor, added: "This new Arocs mixer is a fantastic vehicle in its own right, but the anniversary livery makes it particularly memorable. We're proud to have worked alongside London Haulage Group for many years and would like to congratulate the team on reaching this impressive 45-year milestone."