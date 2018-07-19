London portable housing scheme opens to tenders

The Pan-London Accommodation Collaborative Enterprise (PLACE) was set up by a group of London’s boroughs earlier this year to tackle homelessness. It says there are currently more than 54,300 London households living in temporary accommodation.

PLACE plans to use transportable modular housing to provide temporary accommodation for people needing a home.

The not-for-profit company has issued an invitation to tender for the design and manufacture of modular temporary accommodation.

It is looking for two and three-bedroom family homes that have the quality of permanent housing but can be moved from one site to another as required. The accommodation will be placed on vacant sites that would otherwise remain underused over the short to medium term (known as ‘meanwhile’ sites).

PLACE has an initial target of delivering 200 modular homes across the capital.

PLACE director Mark Baigent said: “Our aim is to challenge and inspire the housing design and construction industry to create an innovative and high-quality product to meet London’s opportunities and needs head-on. We want to procure attractive and spacious factory-built homes that can be easily moved from site to site around London. We look forward to sharing our vision and seeing what the rapidly growing modular market can offer.”

A launch event is being held on Wednesday 25th July at 9am at London Borough of Tower Hamlets council chambers. This will be an opportunity for potential suppliers to hear more and ask questions.

The deadline for submissions of the expression of interest selection questionnaire is 15th August 2018.