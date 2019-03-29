Long journey for Severfield girders

The girders were loaded out by a 500-tonne crane

The six paired plate girders were made in Lancashire by structural steelwork contractor Severfield for the M20 motorway junction 10a scheme that Vinci is building for Highways England.

Tasked with the transport was Collett & Sons, which used six-axle and five-axle bogie trailers for the job. Each of the trailers had a turntable on both the front and rear bogies so that the loads could navigate the route with increased ground clearance and a 60-degree steering angle.

Each of the girders was loaded to Collett’s bogie trailers at the Severfield site by a 500-tonne mobile crane before departing from the site with police escort.

Vinci’s contract is to create a new interchange junction 700 metres east of Junction 10 over the M20 and a dual carriageway link road to the existing A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road. Construction on the project also includes a replacement pedestrian footbridge and a connection to the A20 Hythe Road.

Work is now well advanced and the junction and link road are expected to be open to traffic in autumn 2019 and the full scheme completion by summer 2020.