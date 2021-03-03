Long-reach Liebherr for City Lifting

City Lifting's LTM 1120-4.1

The all-terrain Liebherr LTM 1120-4.1 has a seven-section 66-metre telescopic main boom, the longest on a four axle chassis.

City Lifting’s new crane has been specified with a 10.8- to 19-metre double fly jib, which offsets by up to 40 degrees. With a seven-metre insert it offers a maximum tip height of more than 94 metres and a maximum radius of 64 metres. The crane comes with remote control as well as Liebherr’s VarioBase and VarioBallast systems for asymmetric outrigger deployment in confined spaces.

City Lifting’s owner Trevor Jepson said: “We chose this crane because of its exceptionally strong boom which fully telescopes to 66 metres. Combined with only seven-metre outrigger width and a minimum tail radius of 3.8 metres it is ideal for erecting tower cranes or lifting heavy air conditioning equipment. A lot of our work is in the City [of London] where space is limited so this new LTM 1120-4.1 is the ideal solution.”

