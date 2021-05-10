  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon May 10 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Contract
  3. Lonsdale Rail brought in for Paddington Square hook-up

Lonsdale Rail brought in for Paddington Square hook-up

14 hours Main contractor Mace has given Lonsdale Rail an £8m fit-out package on the Paddington Square development.

CGI of Paddington Place, witht he new Cube building
CGI of Paddington Place, witht he new Cube building

Lonsdale Rail, part of the Michael Lonsdale Group, has the MEPFC fit-out to integrate London Underground's existing Bakerloo Line tube station at Paddington with a new entrance underneath the Paddington Cube building.

The new tube entrance is part of a £65m investment in transport and public realm on the £825m Paddington Square development.

The 360,000 sq ft Paddington Cube building will sit on a three-storey podium, 12 metres above the newly created 1.35-acre public realm, connecting it directly to the London Underground network.

Developer is Sellar, on behalf of Great Western Developments Ltd. Mace has the main contractor role, having signed a £350m contract in February 20202.

Lonsdale Rail, working alongside Michael J Lonsdale, Redworx and E7 Building Services, will complete the design from RIBA stage 5 and fulfil the manufacture, delivery, offload, distribution, installation, testing and commissioning for the mechanical, electrical, fire, public health and communications fit-out packages.

Mace project director John Kennedy said: “Michael J Lonsdale's experience with LUL will be a significant contribution to the success of the project."

Site works started in April 2021 and project completion is scheduled for May 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »