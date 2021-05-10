Lonsdale Rail brought in for Paddington Square hook-up

CGI of Paddington Place, witht he new Cube building

Lonsdale Rail, part of the Michael Lonsdale Group, has the MEPFC fit-out to integrate London Underground's existing Bakerloo Line tube station at Paddington with a new entrance underneath the Paddington Cube building.

The new tube entrance is part of a £65m investment in transport and public realm on the £825m Paddington Square development.

The 360,000 sq ft Paddington Cube building will sit on a three-storey podium, 12 metres above the newly created 1.35-acre public realm, connecting it directly to the London Underground network.

Developer is Sellar, on behalf of Great Western Developments Ltd. Mace has the main contractor role, having signed a £350m contract in February 20202.

Lonsdale Rail, working alongside Michael J Lonsdale, Redworx and E7 Building Services, will complete the design from RIBA stage 5 and fulfil the manufacture, delivery, offload, distribution, installation, testing and commissioning for the mechanical, electrical, fire, public health and communications fit-out packages.

Mace project director John Kennedy said: “Michael J Lonsdale's experience with LUL will be a significant contribution to the success of the project."

Site works started in April 2021 and project completion is scheduled for May 2022.

