Lovell building affordable homes in Coalville

The development will provide 70 homes for social rent and 30 for shared ownership creating more opportunities for local people to access an affordable home. The second phase comprises a mix of one-, two-, three-and four-bedroom homes, which will meet the needs of a wide range of residents.

Lovell was awarded the contract to deliver the new 9.3-acre Standard Hill neighbourhood for EMH following the successful completion of phase one which was completed in August 2025. This second phase will transform the former Jacks ice cream factory site which ceased operations in 1993.

Chris Jones, executive director of housing and development at emh said: “We are delighted to be working with Lovell to deliver the next 100 affordable homes at Standard Hill. These new homes will give more local people the opportunity to put down roots in a high-quality, sustainable community. We’re proud that, by investing in the local community, infrastructure and environment, we can create lasting benefits for Hugglescote and the wider Coalville area.”