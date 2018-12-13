Lovell cleared to start Liverpool housing programme in the spring

Artist’s impression of the new housing development planned for the Yew Tree area of Liverpool

Liverpool City Council’s new housing company, Foundations, and partnership homes developer Lovell have secured planning permission to build 105 two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes in the city’s Yew Tree area.

The homes are the first to be built through Foundations’ £1bn programme to deliver 10,000 new and refurbished homes over the next 10 years, helping meet the city’s target of creating 30,000 new homes by 2030.

Foundations chair Frank Hont said: “We’re delighted to get consent for this development and look forward to moving on site at the earliest opportunity to commence work. This is just the first of a number of schemes we will be bringing forward in the coming months and years to provide the right kind of homes for our residents and our communities.”

The new Yew Tree homes will be built on land previously occupied by a council housing estate. All will have front and back gardens and off-street parking and will be built to modern standards of insulation and energy-efficiency. Properties have been designed to be easily adapted as residents’ needs alter over their lifetimes.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said: “The approval of its first scheme is a great milestone for Foundations and I look forward to many more developments becoming a reality over the coming years. Giving people hope and a stake in this city’s future is at the heart of Foundations as we look to create not just new homes but new communities as well. We are at the beginning of this journey but it’s one that has been well mapped out and will be delivered.”