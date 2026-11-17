The new homes boast a range of energy saving features

The first properties to be completed by Lovell comprise a mix of 14 one-, two-, and three- bedroom homes and represent the start of a phased delivery by the developer.

The £42m Balderton Rise development is transforming a 17-acre site into a new residential neighbourhood for Newark. It is located on the site of the former Flowserve factory on Hawton Lane, and will provide 309 homes in total, including the 138 affordable homes delivered by Lovell on behalf of Platform Housing Group.

Once complete the development will offer a range of one-to-four-bedroom properties, including houses and maisonettes all designed to meet different household needs.

The scheme is being supported by Homes England under the government's Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 as part of Platform Housing Group’s delivery of 4,505 new affordable homes across the Midlands.

It was also granted around £1.7 million in funding from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) through its Brownfield Housing Fund, helping to unlock the regeneration of the previously underused land.

The overall development is expected to be delivered over three years, with further handovers to follow as construction progresses.