Lovell lands £45m Hatfield regeneration

Artist's impression of the scheme

The High View neighbourhood centre, which dates from the 1950s, will be redeveloped with new shops and homes, including affordable homes and properties for sale. The overall redevelopment of the local shopping centre and the nearby Hollyfield former garage site will provide approximately 150 new homes.

Lovell hopes to submit a planning application for the first phase of work towards the end of 2018. Pending planning approval, construction work is expected to start in summer 2019 on the first phase of the scheme.

Work will be carried out in stages to minimise disruption and is expected to take five years to complete.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lovell, who we believe are the right partner to revive High View with their strong record of delivering large-scale, community-focused regeneration schemes. By redeveloping homes and business spaces, and improving accessibility to other parts of Hatfield, we will breathe new life into the area.”