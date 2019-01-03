Lovell looks north with Keepmoat recruit

Lovell has recruited David Ward from Keepmoat to be managing director for the north

David Ward joins Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group, after 31 years with Keepmoat Group where he was most recently strategic projects director.

From 2012 to 2017, He was managing director of Keepmoat’s northern regeneration business covering regional offices in Liverpool, Salford, Newcastle and Glasgow.

His new role includes responsibility for Lovell’s Scotland, eastern and northwest regions.

Lovell managing director Steve Coleby said: “David has wide-ranging residential experience, industry expertise and knowledge of the market. He is therefore the ideal candidate to lead our ambitious plans for strategic growth across the north, where we are delivering an exciting mix of land-led residential developments, major joint venture projects and large-scale housing regeneration programmes.”

Current Lovell projects include a £25m development of 133 homes in Kinghorn, Fife; a £45m, 200-home project with Homes England in Leyland, Lancashire through the Accelerated Construction Programme, and Willow Grange, a £30m waterside development in Doncaster.