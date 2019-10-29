Lovell seeks Welsh suppliers

Lovell has issued an open invitation to construction firms and tradespeople across the west side of Wales to a free ‘meet the buyer’ event next week.

The meeting will take place at Bridge Innovation Centre at Pembrokeshire Science & Technology Park, near Pembroke Dock, from 1pm to 5pm on Thursday 7th November.

Lovell’s projects in the region include a housing development in Haverfordwest in partnership with Ateb Group and The Nill housing development in west Cardiff. It is also on site in Llantarnam, Merthyr Vale and Newport.

Lovell plans to complete work on an estimated 320 homes in west Wales this year and its regional forward order book is currently at £120m.

Regional managing director James Duffett said: “We are always keen to hear from people who want to work with us and look forward to hearing about what skills they can bring to the team. As a business, we are a firm believer of creating benefits for individuals and businesses in the areas that we operate and creating opportunities for them to work with us on our award-winning schemes.”

To register for the event, visit www.lovellevents2019.eventbrite.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk