Lovell to start Gorleston development

Computer-generated image of the new housing development at Beacon Park. (Courtesy of architect Ingleton Wood)

East Wood is a scheme of 287 new homes at Beacon Park, which is being brought forward by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. It will have a mix of houses, flats and bungalows in a woodland setting, close to the James Paget Hospital.

The council’s local authority trading company, Equinox Enterprises Ltd, assisted by Orwell Project Management, has appointed Lovell to build the first phase of 56 contemporary houses and flats, mainly for sale.

Construction is set to start this autumn on the first phase, with completion scheduled for mid-2020.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “The development will make a major contribution to the area’s continuing growth and prosperity, tackling the shortage of new homes locally and creating an attractive new community in a great location.”