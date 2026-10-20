Low-carbon crossing

“We’re here to push the boundaries of what we can do in low-carbon construction” says LTC sustainability and supply chain lead Katharina Ferguson

As a publicly owned agency, National Highways’ goals are shaped by national policy. And since the UK government has made legally binding commitments to cut carbon emissions, National Highways has committed to reduce its own emissions.

“We are a big government-funded project, and from a policy point of view we do what we need to in order to reduce our overall carbon emissions,” explains Katharina Ferguson, sustainability and supply chain lead on the Lower Thames Crossing (LTC).

A key trend in the past few years of energy transition has been the switch from operational to embodied carbon. As offices and homes increasingly use electricity from renewable sources, the carbon impact of a building now comes not from how it is heated and cooled so much as from the carbon emissions from cement, concrete and steel production, and by the equipment that delivers and installs it.

The same is true in transport infrastructure. “The government put in place the transport decarbonisation plan which is removing diesel from new vehicles by going over to electric vehicles,” says Ferguson. “For the road sector that means that over the lifetime of a project like LTC, the overall emissions don’t come from the road’s operation, it’s actually the construction carbon which is the biggest emitter,” says Ferguson.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

This was a challenge to be addressed when National Highways applied for the development consent order for LTC. “Carbon was a real challenge: How can you build this enormous big infrastructure project and not consider carbon?” asks Ferguson. “So we made a decision to go really hard on carbon and commit to a limit within our planning. That limit then became part of our planning and procurement with our delivery partners.”

LTC is also designated as a carbon pathfinder—this gives it a role in piloting carbon-free technologies. “It allows us to trial and pilot and test and embed and get that learning,” says Ferguson, “And then ensure that both the supply chain gets it and that we can then cascade that into the rest of National Highways to meet that overall organisational target.”

The technology of energy transition has moved beyond the innovation stage. The challenge now isn’t finding someone with a great idea; it’s taking good ideas and making sure that they work in practice. “We’re here to push the boundaries of what we can do in low-carbon construction,” says Ferguson, “We want to scale up, and so it’s not just about innovation but about using tried and tested techniques at scale.”

From the start, National Highways worked with the supply chain. “We asked, ‘How far can you go?’” recalls Ferguson. “The answer we got was, ‘Quite a long way, at no cost.’” There was plenty of low-hanging fruit to be plucked. The challenge was to address the big emissions sources.

“That’s the hydrogen focus and the electric focus,” says Ferguson. “That’s where the cement and the concrete and the steel are key areas we’re focusing on.”

When National Highways decided hydrogen was one way of addressing carbon emissions, the agency ran into a key blocker. “The OEMs were saying ‘we’ve got the technology to do it, but no one’s buying’,” Ferguson recalls. “The project partners were saying ‘we want to do it but we can’t get the hydrogen, we can’t get the plant’.”

So a framework was established whereby National Highways would ensure hydrogen supply. After some false starts, GeoPura was appointed to supply hydrogen for the north side of the crossing. It is now being used both in generators—the site has poor grid connections—and for hydrogen-fuelled equipment.

“It’s suddenly turbocharged,” says Ferguson. “Suddenly you’re not talking about something that may or may not arrive, you’re talking to a supplier in the room who has got the expertise, who has got the fuel, and is able to work with the project partners on how to make it work from an infrastructure logistics point of view.”

Logistics is key to making hydrogen a viable alternative to diesel. “Whatever solution you’re looking at, you’ve got to look at how you get the fuel where it needs to go in order to do the thing it needs to do,” says Ferguson.

As well as finding ways to cut infrastructure costs, LTC also needs to see that money spent on hydrogen equipment is delivering the same productive outputs. “What we’re watching really carefully is how the costs compare overall and constantly trying to analyse that back.

This grand experiment with hydrogen is informing LTC and its tier one contractors. And it is now reaching local SMEs in Kent and Essex.

This article was first published in the September 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“They’re often thinking longer term about where their business is heading and how they position themselves, but also how they learn and grow and develop,” says Ferguson. “And what’s been so amazing to see is not just their investment in it, but also their interest. They’re coming back to us and challenging us on what we can do next.”

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