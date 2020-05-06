Low value disputes adjudication goes live

This follows the publication of the CIC Low Value Disputes Model Adjudication Procedure (CIC LVD MAP) First Edition on 1st May 2020.

The aim of CIC LVD MAP is to provide a simpler adjudication procedure to make it more accessible to SMEs and others involved in lower value claims. It is aimed at disputes where claims are for £50,000 or less, and the issues in dispute are relatively uncomplicated. [See our previous report here.]

The panel adjudicators for the new procedure are members of CIC member organisations and fellows of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. They have a minimum of 10 years' post qualification experience in their primary construction profession and attained a relevant construction adjudication qualification.

CIC LVD MAP panel adjudicators will comply with the CIC LVD MAP First Edition and will charge the capped fees and other costs as set out in Schedule 1 of the procedure.

Appointments with an adjudicator under the new CIC LVD adjudication scheme can be booked via the CIC website, here.

Application is also open to adjudicators who wish to be considered for inclusion in the CIC LVD MAP panel.

