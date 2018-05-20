PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

L&T lands contract for Indian dry dock

20 May L&T Construction has won a contract worth INR15bn (£186m) for design and construction work at a dry dock in India.

The project for Cochin Shipyard also involves other aspects including mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, crane rail foundations, caisson entrance  and an underground substation and tunnels.

“This is a significant win in the heavy civil infrastructure space and a major project for us ,” said Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan. “This mandate is truly representative of our expertise and proven track record of constructing marine infrastructure all along the Indian coastline. We are confident of delivering this project too on time to international quality standards,” he added.

 

