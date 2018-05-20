L&T lands contract for Indian dry dock

The project for Cochin Shipyard also involves other aspects including mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, crane rail foundations, caisson entrance and an underground substation and tunnels.

“This is a significant win in the heavy civil infrastructure space and a major project for us ,” said Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan. “This mandate is truly representative of our expertise and proven track record of constructing marine infrastructure all along the Indian coastline. We are confident of delivering this project too on time to international quality standards,” he added.