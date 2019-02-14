LU contract renewal worth £220m to Balfour Beatty

The contract, which starts in April 2019, is valued at up to £220m over the course of the four-year term. There is an option to extend the contract for a further six years in 2023.

Balfour Beatty was first appointed to deliver track renewals on behalf of Transport for London in 2010, with the contract further extended in 2016 for an additional two years.

Scope of work includes ensuring the continued reliability of the 1,047km network; investing in critical assets; and the delivery of strategic enhancements such as renewing 13km of ballasted track and associated drainage, signalling, traction power and rail conductor works. At peak, the project is expected to employ a workforce of 300.

Balfour Beatty has committed to introduce new technologies such as remote surveying systems and viewing software to the programme.

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s rail and utilities business, said: “This award is testament to our continued focus on driving innovative solutions that deliver sustainable, safer rail infrastructure at reduced cost. Utilising our deep knowledge and unrivalled expertise of the rail infrastructure market, we will continue to upgrade this renowned underground network and keep London moving.”