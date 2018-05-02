Lucion sets up civils division

Risk management consultant Lucion is targeting the utilities, infrastructure and highways sectors with its new civil engineering division.

Lucion Civils is the fourth company in the group that already includes Consulting (health & safety advice), Environmental (asbestos surveys) and Marine (hazardous material management).

The new unit is looking for business nationwide, providing subcontract support on smaller civils contracts, providing a range of controlled excavation, surveying and ground investigation works, including soil sampling and asbestos surveys.

Lucion Civils is headed by Ross Perratt, who said: “The asbestos and hazardous materials management services provided by Lucion Environmental means we already have a nationally recognised brand and a strong existing client base in the utilities and highways infrastructure sector.

“The creation of a specialist civils and ground investigations unit will complement this work and represents a natural expansion of our group business, bringing new opportunities to broaden our service provision to existing and new clients.

“We already have experienced staff for highways working which provides a good foundation to build on and initially we will be focusing on basic groundworks support for smaller contracts, with the aim of growing our business and investigative services as we develop.”