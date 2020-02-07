  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri February 07 2020

Luddon begins work on Coatbridge drive-throughs

9 hours Luddon Construction has begun construction of drive-through units in Coatbridge for Burger King and Costa Coffee.

It is working with Ediston Real Estate, CBA Chartered Quantity Surveyors and project manager CSQ Consult on the scheme.

Luddon’s scope of works will see it construct the shell of the new single storey units within the existing car park of the adjacent B&Q. The buildings will consist of steel frame structures and concrete floor slabs with a mixture of brickwork and cladding.

The surrounding car park will be given new street lighting and Luddon’s in-house surfacing division renewing the asphalt.

The project is due to be completed this summer to allow the tenants’ fit-out teams to move in.

