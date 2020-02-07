Luddon begins work on Coatbridge drive-throughs

It is working with Ediston Real Estate, CBA Chartered Quantity Surveyors and project manager CSQ Consult on the scheme.

Luddon’s scope of works will see it construct the shell of the new single storey units within the existing car park of the adjacent B&Q. The buildings will consist of steel frame structures and concrete floor slabs with a mixture of brickwork and cladding.

The surrounding car park will be given new street lighting and Luddon’s in-house surfacing division renewing the asphalt.

The project is due to be completed this summer to allow the tenants’ fit-out teams to move in.

