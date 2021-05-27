Lynch adds low entry trucks

One of the new trucks in central London

L Lynch’s new tippers have been chosen to align with Transport for London’s Direct Vision standard and to improve safety for all road users.

Scania’s Low Entry design means that they are more accessible for drivers , reducing the risk of slips, trips, and falls. Driver visibility is improved, thanks to the lower cab and wide view from the driver’s seat. Access to site and rough terrain is helped by the factory-fitted air suspension, raising the cab by 120mm.

The new lorries are all ULEZ (ultra-low emission zone) compliant with Euro 6 Engines.

Safety features include left turn alarms to alert vulnerable road users (pedestrians and cyclists) and a 360-degree camera system.

“The driver’s visibility of the road ahead, vulnerable road users, site operatives and other hazards is dramatically increased,” said fleet director Steve Bremner.

