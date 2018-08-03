Lynch adds to Kubota fleet

Some of Lynch's new Kubota machines

Lynch Plant Hire now has 150 Kubota excavators working out of its seven depots.

“We’re providing operators with machinery that simply gets the job done in the toughest conditions,” said director Merrill Lynch.

“Our reputation is based on quality products and excellent customer service and this ethos aligns perfectly with Kubota, which is why it was a simple decision to continue to work in partnership with the manufacturer as our preferred excavator supplier for 2018.”

Kubota UK key account manager Leana Horton said: “This new order is a testament to the strength of our relationship with Lynch Plant.”