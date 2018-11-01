Lynch first with Komatsu’s new stubby wheelie

Lynch's new rubber duck

The PW118MR-11 is billed as Komatsu’s first fully zero tail swing wheeled excavator.

Lynch says that its compactness, coupled with its lifting performance, make it” the ideal wheeled excavator for working in areas where space is at a premium”.

It comes with a three-piece arm, along with an offset boom offering a larger working radius. It is also fitted with Komatsu’s Komvision camera system along with the joystick neutral detection system.

Lynch has also opted for height and slew restrictors and a safe load indicator.

First job for the machine is Kier’s M23 smart motorway project in Sussex. Lynch head of key accounts Chris Gill said that the lack of tail swing made the PW118MR-11 well suited for such projects, working in proximity to live traffic.