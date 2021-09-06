Lynch fits telehandler limiter

GKD's Advanced Height Limiter

The safety device prevents the machine elevating any higher than pre-set safety limits.

The Advanced Height Limiter system from GKD Technologies has been fitted to one of Lynch’s JCB 540-140 Loadall telehandlers by GKD installer Ben Welham of BW Eng Ltd.

The system uses an angle and boom extension sensor and intervenes 500mm before safety limits, inputted by the operator, are about to be exceeded.

“The idea of the system is it will functionally limit the telehandlers capabilities to go beyond any inputted height limits which have been set on the machine, therefore there can be no damage to infrastructure, personnel or other machinery in the area,” Ben Welham explained. “The system is self-explanatory and operator-friendly and there are two different settings you can use where you can manually key in height limits or set automatically by positioning the machine at the required working height.”

The telehandler is working on the HS2 rail project with Lynch customer Buckingham Group Contracting, whose project manager, Matt Smith, said: “The system was fit for purpose, restricting the telehandler from operating outside the safe working zone. This helped us to ensure that we were working safely and reducing risk for our operators.”

